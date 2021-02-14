1ST Source Bank Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,663,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

