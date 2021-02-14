1ST Source Bank Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,137,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

