1ST Source Bank Has $2.19 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.98. 6,010,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,435,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $347.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.91 and a 200-day moving average of $187.19.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.