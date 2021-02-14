1ST Source Bank Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,887 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.31. 11,946,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,143,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $76.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.