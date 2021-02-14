1ST Source Bank Has $25.24 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,908. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.19. The firm has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

