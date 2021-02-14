1ST Source Bank Has $4.78 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,289 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,200,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $53,712,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,681 shares of company stock worth $15,868,136. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,239,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,437,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

