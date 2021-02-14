1ST Source Bank Has $7.69 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $13.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.37. 11,882,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,222,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.55 and its 200 day moving average is $211.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

