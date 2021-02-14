1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $157,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,846,000 after buying an additional 189,283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $254.69. 604,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

