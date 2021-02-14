1ST Source Bank Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

