1ST Source Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,218,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.55. 7,858,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,749,840. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

