1ST Source Bank Purchases 10,557 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,288 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,801,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,540. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

