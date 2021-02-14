1ST Source Bank Purchases 15,985 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 275.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,787,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,344. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.