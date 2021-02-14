1ST Source Bank Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,607,000 after buying an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.45. 20,346,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,155,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day moving average of $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.