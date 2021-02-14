1ST Source Bank Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.23. 3,658,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

