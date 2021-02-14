1ST Source Bank Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.99. 1,804,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,333. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

