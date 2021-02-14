1ST Source Bank Sells 1,047 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $13.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $507.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

