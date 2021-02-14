1ST Source Bank Sells 1,223 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,686. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

