1ST Source Bank Sells 1,510 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 91.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,474,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.