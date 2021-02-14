1ST Source Bank Sells 2,480 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,023,000 after purchasing an additional 927,314 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

