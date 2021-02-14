1ST Source Bank Sells 5,232 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Medtronic by 159.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.74. 3,005,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

