1ST Source Bank Sells 5,867 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,993,000 after acquiring an additional 520,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after acquiring an additional 495,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,792,000 after acquiring an additional 130,014 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 110,684 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.61. 4,207,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,682. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

