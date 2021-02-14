1ST Source Bank Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.61. 1,917,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,951. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

