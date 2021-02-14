$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

