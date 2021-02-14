$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $168,872.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

