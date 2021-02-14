$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings per share of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.92. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,952 shares of company stock worth $9,292,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $249.18 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

