$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. Big Lots posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Big Lots by 94.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Big Lots by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIG opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

