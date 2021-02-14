$2.51 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $15.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,299 shares of company stock worth $8,112,121 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after acquiring an additional 268,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

