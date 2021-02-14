$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $11.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,996,000 after purchasing an additional 141,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.