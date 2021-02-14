20 20 Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $780,815,000 after buying an additional 171,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

