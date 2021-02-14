$200.04 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to announce sales of $200.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.12 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Knowles posted sales of $163.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $859.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $851.10 million to $868.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $925.36 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $947.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of KN opened at $20.95 on Friday. Knowles has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -523.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,366 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 3.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,240 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Knowles by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,219,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,172,000 after acquiring an additional 81,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.