$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $870,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBLT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.55 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.