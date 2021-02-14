2,193,914 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,193,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,388,000. Boston Partners owned 0.82% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth about $8,755,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 174,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock valued at $237,694,810. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $12.79.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

