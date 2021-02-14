21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research firms have commented on VNET. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 879,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. Research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.