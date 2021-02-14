22,500 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Monster Beverage by 53.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

