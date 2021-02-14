$25.13 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post $25.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the highest is $32.35 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.81 million to $128.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.17 million to $125.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

