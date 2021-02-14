27,336 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,336 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Workiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workiva by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $1,883,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,203,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,969.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,940 in the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

