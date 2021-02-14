$275.52 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post $275.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $282.35 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $280.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $217.44 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $221.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,620 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,435,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 340,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 309,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,748,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 201,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

