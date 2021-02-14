$28.10 Million in Sales Expected for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will announce sales of $28.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia posted sales of $23.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will report full year sales of $106.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $108.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $107.22 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $108.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 105,066 shares of company stock worth $1,215,634. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 105,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 140.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (SONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.