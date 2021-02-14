$285.68 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report sales of $285.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.00 million and the highest is $286.30 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $283.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

WOW opened at $11.54 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $11.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 167,924 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 413,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

