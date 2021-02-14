$294.60 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post sales of $294.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.10 million and the lowest is $294.10 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $315.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 85,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ICU Medical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $220.44 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.72.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.