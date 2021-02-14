2key.network (2KEY) Trading 141.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded up 141.2% against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $167,314.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.79 or 0.00959860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.74 or 0.05170233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,800,757 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

