$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.85 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $14.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $17.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.84.

Wayfair stock opened at $292.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.21.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,892,997. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

