$3.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post sales of $3.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.86 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $18.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $22.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.75.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAD opened at $382.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.29 and a 200 day moving average of $275.44. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.