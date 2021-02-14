$3.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post sales of $3.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.86 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $18.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $22.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.75.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAD opened at $382.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.29 and a 200 day moving average of $275.44. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.