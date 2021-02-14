30,734 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

