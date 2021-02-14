3,460 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $486.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.55. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $487.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

