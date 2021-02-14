34,781 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CareDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,114.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,886,684. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNA opened at $89.37 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -194.28 and a beta of 0.84.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

