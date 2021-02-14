34,897 Shares in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.91% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 235,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,731,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 0.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $185.62 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $185.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.06.

