36,108 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $247,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,651 shares of company stock worth $23,894,633. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

