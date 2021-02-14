$368.82 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to announce sales of $368.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.81 million to $373.83 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $389.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE PAGS opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.