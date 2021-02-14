37,222 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,544,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,252,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $57.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

